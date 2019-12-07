Upcoming AmCan holiday events

American Canyon’s Magic of the Season events, organized by American Canyon Parks and Recreation, continue throughout the month. Here is a list of upcoming events:

- On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15, Santa hosts a meet and greet from 6-9 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot, 7011 Main St. The American Canyon Fire Protection District-sponsored event includes photo opportunities with Santa. Please note that Santa and local firefighters may need to leave early or arrive late to tend to an emergency.

- Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 18-19, is the "I Spy a Holiday Tree" competition, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Senior Multi-Use Center, 2185 Elliott Drive. Form a team and look for holiday trees around American Canyon. Start your self-guided tour at the Senior Center. Clues are included. Win prizes and bragging rights.

• Weekdays between Dec. 16 and 20, the Holiday Home Décor Contest is planned, with lights coming on after 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation office at 707-648-7275.