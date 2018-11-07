IKEA warehouse space in AmCan sold for $91M
The building housing the IKEA warehouse in American Canyon recently sold for $91 million.
The seller was DWF IV Napa Logistics Center LLC. The buyer is RAR2—Napa Logistics Park LLC.
The building, located at 1 Middleton Way, is approximately 644,000 square feet.
Known as Napa Logistics Park, the complex also includes other warehouse buildings.
IKEA uses the site as a distribution center. It employs an estimated 200 people.
Brooks Pedder of Cushman Wakefield represented the seller.
Info: napalogisticspark.com