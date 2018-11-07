Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Logistics Park Building 1 2017
Buy Now

Building 1 at Napa Logistics Park was modified in 2017 to accommodate its first tenant, IKEA, which now uses the site as a distribution center for online sales.

 Noel Brinkerhoff, Eagle file photo

IKEA warehouse space in AmCan sold for $91M

The building housing the IKEA warehouse in American Canyon recently sold for $91 million.

The seller was DWF IV Napa Logistics Center LLC. The buyer is RAR2—Napa Logistics Park LLC.

The building, located at 1 Middleton Way, is approximately 644,000 square feet.

Known as Napa Logistics Park, the complex also includes other warehouse buildings.

IKEA uses the site as a distribution center. It employs an estimated 200 people.

Brooks Pedder of Cushman Wakefield represented the seller.

Info: napalogisticspark.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags