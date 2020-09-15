In coping with racism and inequality, Napa Valley residents talk it out in search of solutions

“We all know how to point, how to blame, how to have a fix,” she said. “But I want us to be aspirational: What kind of community do you want? What kind of community do you want to live in?”

What followed was a series of tales both large and small in their scope, from musings on the amplification of political and racial strife on social media and shortages in funding to the everyday examples of minorities feeling suspicion from others.

Despite generally warm words for her life in American Canyon, “for me, anecdotally, I can tell you we don't feel entirely safe in Napa,” said Kim Hester-Williams, a professor of English and ethnic studies at Sonoma State University since 1997.

“My 15-year-old daughter is dating a white boy, and they want to hang out in Napa and we don't feel comfortable – his parents or us – with them walking downtown. It's a matter of 'We trust you all, but we don't trust other people,'” added Hester-Williams, the only Black panelist to appear. (Two other people of color scheduled to appear Sunday – Joshymar Graham and Gabriela Fernandez, members of the People's Collective for Change that organized anti-racism rallies in downtown Napa – withdrew due to air-quality problems in Napa amid the California wildfires.)