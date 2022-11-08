Incumbents lead in American Canyon City Council races

American Canyon voters gave early leads to Mark Joseph and David Oro for City Council, as well as a nod to a ballot measure that would expand city growth boundaries.

Three candidates are vying for the two City Council seats: incumbents Joseph and Oro and challenger Jesse Corpus.

The initial 8:01 p.m. Tuesday count had Joseph with 37.2% of the vote, Oro with 35.55% and Corpus with 27.25%. Measure J was passing, 52.88% to 47.12%.

Joseph was American Canyon's city manager for almost 12 years before resigning in 2005. He has been on the City Council since 2010 and is seeking a fourth term.

“It’s encouraging but I don’t know if I’m out of the woods yet," Joseph said after hearing the initial returns. "I just hope there’s a lot more votes to be counted than 3,000. Let’s hope we get a higher turnout at the end."

Oro was appointed to the City Council in February 2017 to finish Belia Ramos’ term after she became a Napa County supervisor. He became the first Filipino-American on the council when he won election in 2018.

Corpus is a martial arts instructor and a public defender investigator for Solano County. He has lived in American Canyon since 2007.

Measure J asked voters to expand city growth boundaries to include a 157-acre area at 1661 Green Island Road adjacent to the wetlands area. It also asked that the land under the city general plan be designated for industrial use.

The landowners said they can no longer grow grapes there because of salinity in the soil. They attributed this to the use of American Canyon recycled water over the years for irrigation.

Opponents included the Napa County Farm Bureau, which didn’t want to see agricultural land lost to development. Other foes objected to possibly having warehouses and other industry built close to the wetlands and a popular wetlands trail.

Measure J wouldn’t actually annex the land to the city, but rather make annexation possible. The Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County oversees annexations and would have to grant approval.