Interim American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg to be sworn into permanent post

The acting chief of American Canyon Police will receive a permanent appointment to the job.

Rick Greenberg, who was named the city’s interim police chief in June, will be sworn in as full-time head of the department at a Tuesday meeting of the City Council, City Manager Jason Holley announced in a news release Friday.

A 21-year veteran of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Greenberg was promoted to captain last year and then assigned to lead the American Canyon force after former police Chief Oscar Ortiz was promoted to Napa County sheriff, replacing the retired John Robertson. The sheriff’s office staffs American Canyon’s police force under an agreement between county and city.

The City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on American Canyon’s YouTube channel, or on public-access Channel 28 by Xfinity cable television customers in the city. A meeting agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3quMHuW