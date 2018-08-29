Having run unsuccessfully for Congress in the spring, Jason Kishineff is now pursuing a seat on the American Canyon City Council to find solutions for issues that are local and broader in scope.
He is one of five candidates running for two seats on the council, joining incumbents Mark Joseph and David Oro and challengers Pierre Washington and Robert Vega in a race that will be decided Nov. 6.
Kishineff, 48, was motivated to run for elected office because he wants to curb the influence of “big money” in politics. He still considers this cause his “mission” for campaigning, while also focusing on concerns more specific to American Canyon, such as traffic congestion and greater participation in local decision-making.
“Getting corporate money out” of the political system, said Kishineff in an interview last week, “would be to the benefit of all mankind.”
Another national issue important to Kishineff is stopping the use of glyphosates, a type of herbicide made famous by Roundup that has become controversial for its potential impacts on the environment and human health.
“The health of the residents is not being put as a priority,” Kishineff said. “I want to ban glyphosates, like Roundup. They spray it in public places.”
A native of Los Angeles, Kishineff grew up in Napa after his family moved there when he was 9 years old. He settled with his wife and three children in American Canyon, where they’ve lived for nine years.
A former pharmacy technician, Kishineff is now a homemaker and stay-home dad helping to raise their 11- and 13-year-old boys.
Locally, the “biggest issue” for him is traffic, something many residents have complained about for a long time, he said.
“We’ve been talking about it for years,” he said. “It’s time to get it done.”
He cited the plans for expanding Devlin Road and Newell Road as two ways to alleviate the congestion that often clogs Highway 29 as well as local streets.
The City Council, according to Kishineff, “drags its feet too much” on important matters like transportation.
“The members seem to know what the right decisions are, but they don’t want to make them,” he said.
If elected, Kishineff would like to bring “participatory budgeting” to American Canyon.
Used in Vallejo and other cities in the U.S., participatory budgeting is a process that engages local residents and solicits their feedback on matters they want to see funded in the annual city budget.
“That’s the purest form of democracy I’ve seen,” Kishineff said.
One funding change he wants to see would cease American Canyon’s participation in Visit Napa Valley, which promotes tourism. Kishineff called it “a wasteful program” that overpays its leadership and is “not doing this city any good.”
“All it’s doing is potentially bringing more traffic” to American Canyon, according to Kishineff.
He also wants the city to rebuild its aging skate park. “We got to get kids out and playing, and not on their iPads and cellphones,” said Kishineff.
The Farmers Market should be revived, he said, but located near the highway to improve its visibility. The last market was housed near the middle school, “where it was practically hidden from everybody, so no wonder it failed,” he said.
“We can make it a community gathering place, and promote healthy eating at the same time,” Kishineff said of a bringing back the Farmers Market.
He first run for elected office came earlier this year, challenging Congressman Mike Thompson in the June primary. Kishineff ran as a Green Party candidate, and finished last in the voting out of four candidates. Only the two candidates with the most votes moved on to the November general election.
The race was a learning experience for him, particularly the challenge of unseating an incumbent like Thompson.
He discovered people start to “identify” with their elected officials and “like them because they’re likeable, and not necessarily because they agree with their political stances.”
He found that was the case with Thompson, with some voters telling Kishineff not to attack the longtime congressman because “he’s my guy.”
Even his parents didn’t like the fact he challenged Thompson, he said.
“They had a really hard time with me running against him,” said Kishineff. “I don’t even know who they ended up voting for,” he added with a chuckle.
He will hold his first City Council election event on Sept. 8 in Shenandoah Park. For more information on his campaign, visit www.kishineff.com.