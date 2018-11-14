Local government races too close to call on election night continued to be real nail-biters in St. Helena and Calistoga, while other races involving American Canyon, Napa Valley College and Napa County showed only modest changes in the latest vote totals released late Tuesday afternoon.
Additional tallies are expected from the county elections office this week, with a final count likely not available until later this month, or possibly early December.
American Canyon City Councilmember David Oro has expanded his lead over challenger Pierre Washington for one of two available seats.
Oro’s lead has gone from only seven votes on election night to now 114 votes. Oro has 1,074 votes to Washington’s 960 votes.
Incumbent Mark Joseph still leads all candidates with 1,429 votes.
In the St. Helena mayoral race, incumbent Alan Galbraith has seen his slim 16-vote lead on election night over challenger Geoff Ellsworth shrink even further.
Galbraith now leads with by just four votes.
Things are even tighter in the competition for two seats on the Calistoga City Council. Incumbent Gary Kraus now leads incumbent James Barnes by just two votes, 422 to 420. The two council members were tied on election night.
Challenger Don Williams still leads Kraus and Barnes with 698 votes, further improving his chances of winning one of the seats.
In the race for the Napa Valley College Board of Trustee seat held by Amy Martenson, challenger Jeff Dodd has further increased his lead to 182 votes. On election night, Dodd was ahead of Martenson by 52 votes.
Measure I, Napa County’s plan to increase the transient occupancy tax from 12 percent to 13 percent to support workforce housing, continues to receive more than the necessary two-thirds vote to pass, or 66.6 percent. It now is ahead with 68.32 percent. On election night, Measure I had 66.58 percent, just short of its goal.
But American Canyon’s plan to increase its hotel tax by 1 percent for workforce housing, Measure H, was still failing to reach two-thirds. It now has 63.96 percent, which is slightly more than last week’s results giving it 62.90 percent.
The Napa County Election Division intended to release more results on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.