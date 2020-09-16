Latest state COVID-19 ratings keep Napa County in the red zone

Napa County’s positive testing rate of 2.6% over seven days already qualifies for orange, but both positivity rate and reported cases per 100,000 must meet the state standard.

One speaker by phone during public comments called on the county to lift its COVID-19 emergency declaration. Almost everything reported about the disease has been a fraud, she said.

“We have endured this abuse for more six months and today we demand you put a stop to this pathetic charade being perpetrated on the fine people of this county,” she said.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors last week rescinded the COVID-19 health emergency for that county. The Board said California’s new, color-coded framework mischaracterizes the state of the disease there and harms the community’s economic, mental and social well-being. Placer, like Napa, is rated red.

A Placer County news release said that residents still needed to practice safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and remember that California’s emergency and orders remain in effect.

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday showed no inclination to follow Placer County’s lead. Pedroza said the state’s new, color-coded system is better than the previous method.