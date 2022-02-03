 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after gun, ammo and meth found in car in American Canyon, police say

  • Updated
Gun seizure in American Canyon

A 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a 10-round magazine were found in the car of a Napa man arrested early Thursday in American Canyon on suspicion of firearm possession by a felon, according to police.

A convicted felon was arrested early Thursday morning in American Canyon on firearm and drug allegations, according to police.

At about 1 a.m., an officer saw an Acura sedan parked near Cassayre Drive and Rio del Mar, in an area where late-night drug use and loitering are common, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Tyler Allen Rincon, a 32-year-old Napa resident who was in the driver’s seat, said he was in the area to see a friend, but officers learned he was on Napa County probation, had a suspended driver’s license, and was allowed only to drive to and from work, according to police.

A search of the Acura revealed a Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 10-round magazine, which Rincon was not allowed to own as a felon, the police statement said.

Rincon was detained by officers, who also found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his pants pocket during the arrest, according to police.

He was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of firearm possession by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, drug possession while carrying a gun, and possessing a controlled substance.

