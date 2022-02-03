Man arrested after gun, ammo and meth found in car in American Canyon, police say

At about 1 a.m., an officer saw an Acura sedan parked near Cassayre Drive and Rio del Mar, in an area where late-night drug use and loitering are common, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Tyler Allen Rincon, a 32-year-old Napa resident who was in the driver’s seat, said he was in the area to see a friend, but officers learned he was on Napa County probation, had a suspended driver’s license, and was allowed only to drive to and from work, according to police.