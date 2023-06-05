A short vehicle pursuit Sunday morning ended with the driver’s arrest, according to American Canyon Police.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a man driving a Kia on eastbound American Canyon Road, but the driver instead accelerated toward the Interstate 80 on-ramp east of the city, police said in a news release.

Police stopped the vehicle on the on-ramp before it could enter the freeway, and then detained both the passenger and the driver, identified as 29-year-old Augustine Daniel Gonzalez of Bay Point, according to the department. Both Gonzalez and his passenger showed signs of drug impairment and admitted ingesting fentanyl pills earlier that morning, according to the department.

Officers later learned the Kia had been reported stolen in San Francisco, according to police.

Gonzalez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading police officers, driving under the influence, and possessing burglary tools. He also faced a felony warrant in Contra Costa County, according to American Canyon Police.

The passenger in the Kia also was booked into jail on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.