A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to a burglary at an American Canyon home last month, according to police.

On May 14, officers were called to a home where intruders had stolen thousands of dollars’ worth in possessions along with a gun while the residents were away the previous weekend, American Canyon Police said in a news release.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police stopped made a traffic stop and detained Isaac Terrell, who was found with several of the stolen items and was also wearing an item that had been taken from the home, according to the department. A firearm also was concealed in his car’s center console, police said.

Officers who carried out a search warrant at Terrell’s home after his arrest recovered found other objects that had been stolen during the May break-in, as well as a short-barrel rifle, police added.

Terrell was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of possessing stolen property, carrying a loaded firearm, and fraudulently using an access card. He was released later Tuesday on $50,000 bail, according to jail records.