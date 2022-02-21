 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on evasion, auto theft allegations after police chase from American Canyon to Vallejo

American Canyon Police officers arrested a driver Sunday morning after a vehicle pursuit that ended in Vallejo, according to the department.

The chase began at 10:30 a.m. after officers checked the license plate of a truck that had been reported stolen in Berkeley, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. When police tried to stop the driver, he instead drove south as far as Tuolumne and Peach streets in Vallejo, Dudley said.

The motorist then ran from the vehicle but was detained by officers, according to Dudley.

The driver is believed to have used several names, Dudley said, but was booked into the Napa County jail as 28-year-old Angel Castillo Ramirez of Vallejo. He was being held Monday on felony allegations of evading police officers and vehicle theft, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and possessing drug paraphernalia.

