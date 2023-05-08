REGISTER STAFF
A mobile classroom devoted to environmental education will make its debut in Napa County this weekend.
The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation will introduce The Outdoor Connection, a mobile trailside learning center dedicated to environmental and nature programming. With scheduled trailside and school visits, the Outdoor Connection will serve over 3,000 youth and families each year. The classroom is equipped with counters, a pull-out awning, tables, microscopes, wildlife viewing scopes, and an interactive watershed table, among other features.
An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wetlands Edge Trail, 2 Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon. The community is invited to partake of free coffee, nature activities, watershed education, and wildflower bouquet making for Mother’s Day.
The Outdoor Connection will serve as home base for the Watershed Explorers program, which serves all American Canyon fourth-grade students, and support the expansion of the program to serve the Napa Valley. Programming planned for this summer includes monthly community watershed learning days at the Wetlands Edge Trail, event visits, and environmental education enrichment at local summer camps. A new community nature art series is also planned this fall.
For more information about the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation, visit www.acparks.org.
www.acparks.org.
Photos: Earth Day cleanup, celebration in Napa
Earth Day cleanup 3
A bucket of trash is dumped after being collected as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 2
Beverage cans, cigarette butts, scrap metal and other waste were collected near Pearl and Main streets in downtown Napa on Sunday during the annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 1
Volunteer Norma Sotelo collects trash near the boat launch at Napa's Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 4
Volunteers are seen collecting trash along the Napa River in Kennedy Park, one of 10 local sites targeted for beautification during Sunday's annual Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 5
Volunteers head out to collect trash in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 6
Volunteers Karen and Ray Graziani collect trash along the banks of the Napa River from their kayaks on Sunday morning during the annual Earth Day cleanup campaign sponsored by the Napa County Resource Conservation District.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 7
Volunteers Zaira Miller, 10, and her father Zak collect trash along the banks of the Napa River as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 8
A volunteer carries a bucket of trash collected along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's community cleanup program marking Earth Day.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 9
Volunteers gather for instructions near the boat launch in Kennedy Park as part of the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup 10
Volunteer Zaira Miller, 10, searches for trash along the banks of the Napa River in Kennedy Park during Sunday's Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup campaign.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Volunteers at the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday laid out trash collected from along the Napa River onto tarpaulins at Kennedy Park. The effort, which covers 10 sites in Napa and Yountville, has culled nearly a ton of waste in past years.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
During the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday, volunteers young and old used long-handled, claw-tipped pickers to safely remove trash at 10 locations, including Kennedy Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Soda and beer bottles make up a large proportion of the refuse removed by volunteers during Napa's annual Earth Day community cleanup effort.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Volunteer cleanup workers in Napa used long-handled pickers to safely remove detritus at various Napa and Yountville locations Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
Kennedy Park on Napa's south side was one of 10 locations targeted during Napa County's annual Earth Day cleanup campaign Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day cleanup
The banks of the Napa River at Kennedy Park formed a scenic backdrop for volunteers removing trash during the Earth Day Napa Community Cleanup on Sunday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 1
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 2
Volunteers hand out free succulents during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 3
Kids are seen fishing with with magnets at the Friends of the Napa River booth during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson addresses an audience during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 6
Thousands of people biked and walked to the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 5
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons and along the Second Street bridge as Napa celebrates Earth Day on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 7
A line up of food trucks are seen during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 8
People are seen trying different herbs during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 9
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 10
The electric Tesla Model 3 was on display as a large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 11
Members of Dance House Napa Valley Peak PAC wait to perform during the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 12
Pedestrians are seen walking through the Oxbow commons headed toward Napa’s Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Earth Day Celebration 13
A large crowd gathered for the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Commons in Napa on Sunday, April 23.
Nick Otto, Register
