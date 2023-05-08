A mobile classroom devoted to environmental education will make its debut in Napa County this weekend.

The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation will introduce The Outdoor Connection, a mobile trailside learning center dedicated to environmental and nature programming. With scheduled trailside and school visits, the Outdoor Connection will serve over 3,000 youth and families each year. The classroom is equipped with counters, a pull-out awning, tables, microscopes, wildlife viewing scopes, and an interactive watershed table, among other features.

An unveiling ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wetlands Edge Trail, 2 Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon. The community is invited to partake of free coffee, nature activities, watershed education, and wildflower bouquet making for Mother’s Day.

The Outdoor Connection will serve as home base for the Watershed Explorers program, which serves all American Canyon fourth-grade students, and support the expansion of the program to serve the Napa Valley. Programming planned for this summer includes monthly community watershed learning days at the Wetlands Edge Trail, event visits, and environmental education enrichment at local summer camps. A new community nature art series is also planned this fall.

For more information about the American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation, visit www.acparks.org.

