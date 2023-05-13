Abby Valenti, 4, smiles as she and her mother Sophia look at various plants under a microscope at the grand opening of Outdoor Connection. The mobile trailside learning center dedicated to environmental and nature programming debuted at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon on Saturday morning.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer Amanda Long, 15, demonstrates the workings of the local watershed to children during the grand opening of Outdoor Connection on Saturday morning at Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon.
The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation introduced The Outdoor Connection, a mobile trailside learning center dedicated to environmental and nature programming. The unveiling took place at the Wetlands Edge Trail, where visitors took part in nature activities, watershed education, and the making of wildflower bouquets ahead of Mother’s Day.
With scheduled trailside and school visits, the Outdoor Connection will serve over 3,000 youth and families each year. The classroom is equipped with counters, a pull-out awning, tables, microscopes, wildlife viewing scopes, and an interactive watershed table.
The movable classroom will serve as home base for the Watershed Explorers program, which serves all American Canyon fourth-grade students, and support the expansion of the program to serve the Napa Valley. Programming planned this summer includes monthly community watershed learning days at the Wetlands Edge Trail, event visits, and environmental education enrichment at local summer camps. A new community nature art series is also planned this fall.
