A classroom-on-wheels for nature education in Napa County made its debut Saturday morning.

The American Canyon Community & Parks Foundation introduced The Outdoor Connection, a mobile trailside learning center dedicated to environmental and nature programming. The unveiling took place at the Wetlands Edge Trail, where visitors took part in nature activities, watershed education, and the making of wildflower bouquets ahead of Mother’s Day.

With scheduled trailside and school visits, the Outdoor Connection will serve over 3,000 youth and families each year. The classroom is equipped with counters, a pull-out awning, tables, microscopes, wildlife viewing scopes, and an interactive watershed table.

The movable classroom will serve as home base for the Watershed Explorers program, which serves all American Canyon fourth-grade students, and support the expansion of the program to serve the Napa Valley. Programming planned this summer includes monthly community watershed learning days at the Wetlands Edge Trail, event visits, and environmental education enrichment at local summer camps. A new community nature art series is also planned this fall.

For more information about the American Canyon parks foundation, visit acparks.org.

