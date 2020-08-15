Molly's Angels provides free food to Napa County seniors during pandemic

Eason, who is 67, said he’d been laid off from his printer job in Napa. But he’s not the sit-around-at-home type. “After about three weeks” of solitude, “I said, ‘I’m going crazy. I need something to do.” With that, he connected with Orr at Molly’s Angels.

Two to three days a week “I have something to look forward to,” he said. Plus, he’s helping out someone in need.

Eason said he appreciates the no-contact pick-up and delivery. As a fellow senior citizen, “I don’t want to get this either,” he said of COVID-19.

How long will the free grocery service continue? “As long as we can,” said Orr.

Like many other nonprofits, Molly’s Angels is also trying to adjust its fundraising efforts during the pandemic. Their annual golf tournament may not happen at all this year, she noted.

“We brainstormed a number of ways to fundraise during not only a pandemic but an unprecedented economic downturn,” she said. One of the events we did come up with is a virtual 5K/2.5K – instead of coming together to hold a 5K race event it’s all online and participants can do this from anywhere at their own pace.”