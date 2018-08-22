Northern American Canyon could see five new warehouses go up under a project approved by the City Council.
Napa Airport Corporate Center, approved on July 31, plans to construct five warehouses along Devlin Road and South Kelly Road just west of Highway 29.
The buildings would vary in size, ranging from 24,000 square feet to nearly 150,000 square feet.
Councilmember Mark Joseph said he had initial concerns about allowing so many large warehouses near the highway. But after comparing them to those developed in the Green Island Industrial District, Joseph said the Napa Airport Corporate Center doesn’t seem that large.
“Relative to the big guys we have on Green Island,” he said, “they’re not going to be overbearing in my opinion.”
City planners estimated the project, if built out, could produce 130 new jobs.
They also said the new warehouses would produce more traffic for local roads and the highway.
Planner Colette Meunier told the City Council at hearing on June 19 that Napa Airport Corporate Center “would generate about 1,100 new daily [vehicle] trips.”
She added that the applicant, Panattoni Development, would be required to pay about $600,000 in traffic impact fees to help mitigate the increase in cars and trucks.
These fees are expected to help pay for added turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 29 and South Kelly Road, and to contribute towards proposed improvements at Napa Airport Boulevard and the highway, and at the Soscol Ferry interchange with the highway.
The project at one point included a plan to develop a vacant 3.5-acre lot on the corner of Highway 29 and South Kelly Road featuring a large gas station with 16 pumps, truck refueling station with four pumps, self-service car wash, AM/PM convenience store and a Steak ’n Shake fast-food franchise.
But the applicant withdrew this option, and decided to use the corner lot to construct a small building for either warehousing or general office use.
Originally, the project contemplated building 571,099 square feet of new warehouses on 47.56 acres of land.
But Panattoni chose to sell a 17-acre lot to the Napa-Vallejo Waste Management Authority, eliminating a planned warehouse just west of Devlin Road and reducing the overall size of the project.
The council on July 31 approved conditional use permits for four warehouses totaling a maximum of 261,541 square feet on 30.28 acres. The applicant also has authority to build a 91,000-square-foot warehouse in the same area that Napa County approved back in 2008, before the city of American Canyon annexed the land.
Before granting approval, the council required Panattoni agree to join the Community Facilities District that the city is putting together to help pay for the rebuilding of Green Island Road.
The CFD would include property owners in the Green Island Industrial District, as well as commercial developments just north of it, including Napa Logistics Park.
Panattoni agreed to the condition, which paved the way for Joseph and other councilmembers to support the project.
“For me the biggest issue was their participating in the Community Facilities District, and they are,” Joseph said. “So that makes me a happy camper.”
Councilmembers also considered adding another condition of approval related to making the roofs of the warehouses compatible with adding solar panels.
But city staff said this condition was unnecessary because the state building code already mandates that nonresidential buildings accommodate roof-mounted solar panels on at least 15 percent of available space.
“I’m OK with it,” said Councilmember Kenneth Leary regarding the 15 percent solar requirement. “The market will dictate and energy costs will dictate the future use in solar, so I would not put a mandate on them to do any more than is required by the state.”