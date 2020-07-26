Napa County could get new open space area near American Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County could have a new open space area near American Canyon as the flip side of the planned Watson Ranch development.

The county Planning Commission last week approved a parcel subdivision needed to create the proposed, 321-acre preserve. The land is next to 309-acre Watson Ranch, which is to have up to 1,253 homes and create an American Canyon town center out of the Portland Cement Co. ruins.

Watson Ranch will pave habitat where the Swainson’s hawk can forage and the California red-legged frog might live. The Jaeger family, which is involved with the Watson Ranch development, proposes preserving the 321 acres it owns to the east as environmental mitigation.

The question is whether the public will be able to hike and enjoy nature there. Nate Heydorff, a managing partner in the endeavor, said in an email that the applicants view public access as a great benefit, but the decision isn’t solely up to them.

“There was a tremendous amount of time and resources committed to get us to this juncture, and we still have a lot of complicated discussions to have with a roster of environmental consultants, government officials and stakeholders,” he told the Napa Valley Register.