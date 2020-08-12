Napa County expects staffing reductions at juvenile hall

Napa County has some big questions to consider: Has juvenile hall become an overstaffed, underused facility amid falling incarceration rates, and what, if anything, should be done?
The 2019-20 Napa County Grand Jury broached the topics. The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 11, will consider approving answers that in essence acknowledge some of the grand jury’s points, but see a nuanced situation.
What’s needed is a “thoughtful and measured approach,” Chief Probation Officer Julie Baptista wrote in a suggested response.
In May, the grand jury issued a report titled “Napa County Juvenile Hall: Exceptional Costs.”
“The grand jury found the facility to be safe, secure and clean,” the report said. “However, it appears to be significantly overstaffed for the relatively small number of juvenile detainees in the facility on any given day.”
Juvenile hall in 2005 had 37 staff members for 44 to 50 detainees. Today, similar staffing is in place for an average daily population of 16 detainees. Meanwhile, the juvenile hall budget rose from $3.2 million to $6.8 million, the report stated.
Napa County’s latest budget released this spring confirms this basic overview. Juvenile hall is staffed for up to 50 detainees and the average monthly population in 2019 was 16 detainees, it said.
Reduce juvenile hall staffing levels, the grand jury recommended to the county.
Juvenile hall staff will be reduced by next fiscal year, Baptista wrote. Changes to California’s juvenile justice system and falling state birth rates have led to decreases in the number of youth in custody.
However, she wrote, juvenile hall staff has to provide services to detainees facing mental health and trauma issues. Juvenile hall population is only one factor in determining staffing.
Napa County’s recently-passed 2020-21 budget lists 36.75 positions for juvenile hall, the same as in previous years. Baptista wrote that retirements and expected moves of counselors to probation officer positions will leave seven vacancies that will remain open, reducing staffing levels 25%.
The grand jury also wants the county to do more with a $13 million juvenile hall that opened in 2005 with a capacity of 60 youths. Given that average population of 16 youths, the grand jury considers the building underused.
Baptista said that finding additional uses for juvenile hall might be premature. She focused instead on exploring the expansion of services for the youth the Probation Department serves.
She mentioned a variety of factors that could affect juvenile hall.
Pending state bills would expand the age of juvenile jurisdiction from those under 18 to those under 21. Baptista said that might mean using juvenile hall in instances when youths in the expanded age group pose a threat to the community.
Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced realigning the Department of Juvenile Justice from state to county probation departments. That would involve the use of juvenile halls in some way.
Last year, the county Probation Department started the New Horizons Academy at the juvenile hall for youth who would be otherwise be sent to out-of-county group homes. Once fully developed, the program could serve also serve youths from neighboring counties.
“It is too soon to know the impact these significant changes will have on local probation departments,” Baptista wrote.
Juvenile hall is located at 212 Walnut St. in Napa, next to the former Health and Human Services Agency campus along Old Sonoma Road. It has two units with a central intake area.
Youth attend school on site and are provided with mental health, alcohol-and-drug recovery and anger management services, optional religious services and recreational activities, according to the county budget.
Watch Now: Learning how to wash hands—at the Napa Preschool Program
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!