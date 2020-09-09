Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki wins international bravery award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The International Association for Women Police (IAWP) has honored Napa County Sheriff’s Deputy Riley Jarecki with its 2020 Bravery Award for her actions in February 2019 when she confronted an armed man parked on a rural road.

“The IAWP is so pleased to recognize the outstanding work of our colleagues in law enforcement. These stories exemplify that with the right tools, training, and opportunity, women excel in policing and keep our communities safer,” IAWP President, Deborah Friedl said.

Jarecki was honored for her brave response on Feb. 17, 2019 when she checked out a parked car at night on Henry Road in south Napa County.

After a brief conversation with the driver, body camera footage revealed the man suddenly shot at her three times shortly after rolling down the driver’s side window.

The shots were at such close quarters that Jarecki’s ears started ringing. She moved to the back of the car and returned fire through the passenger side, killing the shooter.