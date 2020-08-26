Napa County's COVID-19 CARES Act spending draws questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County will divide its $14.2 million in CARES Act money by spending $12.2 million for its governmental COVID-19-related expenses and making $2 million available for community pandemic recovery efforts.

That raised the question of whether Napa County government is taking too much for itself. Advocates for child care and rental assistance pleaded their cases, with their requests clearly outstripping that $2 million available.

But county officials said the county needs to be on good financial footing to continue a pandemic response that could last for months to come. The county does such tasks as contact tracing for COVID-19 cases and providing quarantine shelter for the needy.

CARES is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security package passed by Congress. The Board of Supervisors approved a staff-recommended expenditure plan earlier this month.

“This is a tough one,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “We heard from a lot of people. It puts such a human face on what we’re dealing with in our community.”

Faces such as Jacqueline Wisniewski’s. She sobbed during public comments as she told supervisors about efforts to keep her Soaring Wing preschool and child care business running during the pandemic.