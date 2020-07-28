Napa County's homeless count shows increase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County’s one-day homeless count in late January tallied 464 people, with county officials attributing the 44% increase from recent years to more widespread counting.

The number is a snapshot in time, with counters looking for people who sleep in tents, cars, campers, and on the streets, as well as in shelters. It compares to the 2019 tally of 323, the 2018 tally of 322, the 2017 tally of 315 and the 2016 tally of 317.

Napa County last week announced this year’s total.

Searchers in past years focused on hot spots. This year, they focused on the entire county as the homeless population has spread out, county Homeless and Housing Services Director Molly Rattigan said.

“You see more people sleeping in their cars at the north Napa Target, where maybe you used to see it only at the south Napa Target,” she said. “You see it at the Walmart in American Canyon. You’re seeing it over by the food bank.”

Also, the county for the first time contracted the work out to Applied Survey Research, a firm that handles the counts for most Bay Area counties. About 47 searchers assembled at the South Napa Shelter at 5 a.m. Jan. 30 to get instructions for a four-hour counting blitz.