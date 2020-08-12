Napa County's hospitals prepared for projected mid-August coronavirus surge

More than half of the county’s surge capacity Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds also remain unoccupied, Relucio said. Hospitalization metrics reflect both non-coronavirus and coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

Hospitals across the state have been hard hit by the pandemic, according to Relucio: many suffered under the state-wide freeze on elective and cosmetic surgeries earlier in the spring.

Asked about typical occupancy rates, a spokesperson for Adventist Health in St. Helena wrote that the hospital’s available bed count “changes daily” but was slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“If we are counting our ability to surge, it may appear as though our availability is high,” the spokesperson wrote, adding that occupancy rates were highly prone to fluctuation. “However (with) standard operations, we are getting closer to being back to normal volumes.”