Napa COVID-19 testing effort powered by volunteers

Alondra Aguilar and Kristina Streeter aren’t health care professionals, yet they are among the many local volunteers who are on the front line of the COVID-19 battle.

They volunteer at the Napa Valley Expo drive-through coronavirus testing site. Testing is key to isolation-and-quarantine efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and volunteers are key to the testing effort.

At a time when the pandemic is taking an emotional toll on many, the volunteers are responding by trying to take a toll on the pandemic.

“I’m so glad I found this place,” Aguilar said as she stood on the edge of an Expo parking lot transformed into outdoor testing center. “I think this is a really great way of almost coping with it, by taking some form of action.”

About 350 people were to be tested last Thursday. They would remain in their vehicles the entire time. They would stick a cotton swab up their nose to collect secretions and hand it through the vehicle window to a site official to be taken to a laboratory for processing.

For all of this to happen, people had to drive into the Expo and then drive through various check points before reaching the testing station. At any one time, some 12 to 15 volunteers help make all of this work.