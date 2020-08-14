Napa Police, district attorney investigating accusations of sexual misconduct by former youth minister of Hopewell church

Another past member of Hopewell described a similar escalation of Marczak’s interest in her as she entered her senior year of high school, from frequent conversations to written notes to more.

“Once I had a cellphone, he had my number, so he’d text me,” said 27-year-old Ashley Sousa, who agreed to come forward to the Register. “It got more and more (intense), to the point of ‘Can we kiss?’ or ‘What about a hug?’ He would find places where we could do all that.

“Once I turned 18, soon after that, it was the kissing and touching,” said Sousa, whose family attended Hopewell for 27 years. “That happened for a couple of months. Then it got to the point when we’d meet outside the church and I’d go into his car and we’d drive somewhere. It was never sex; it was touching and kissing, that’s as far as it ever went.”

Both Sousa and Trudelle told the Register they have been interviewed in recent months by Napa Police about Marczak’s actions while serving at the Hopewell church.

What moved her to go to police, according to Trudelle, were other reports from other Hopewell members who shared their own stories of misbehavior by Marczak.