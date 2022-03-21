Napa school district aims for August opening of American Canyon Middle School commons

Napa public school directors continue to target the start of the next academic year for the opening of American Canyon Middle School’s expansion.

The contractor for the student commons under construction on the campus at 300 Benton Way is aiming to complete the work in time for the return of classes in August, according to Kelli Jurgenson, program manager for the bond program funding the $14.3 million expansion.

American Canyon students in grades 6-8 will gain a new library, an open-air amphitheater, performing arts space, a combination cafeteria and multi-use room, and an open space with a basketball court and all-weather playing surfaces. Overall, the student commons will accommodate about 170 more students on a campus with an enrollment of about 1,000, the most of any middle school in the Napa Valley Unified School District.

NVUSD officials shared updates on the annex’s progress last week during a meeting of the district’s facilities committee, which includes three members of the district’s board of education.

Developed by Arntz Builders Inc. of Petaluma and the Houston-based PBK Architects, the student commons is designed around a multipurpose building that will host performances and contain a new kitchen and dining hall. In addition, an “innovation center” connected to the new library will serve as a flexible space to host multiple classes at once, or provide rooms for lectures, group projects and smaller-scale performances.

One change from earlier plans is the addition of a basketball court and two artificial turf fields to what originally had been a grass field. Just north of the court will be a set of grassy berms lining the amphitheater, where students can sit and face either the theater bowl or the court.

In addition to creating more recreational space, the added fixtures are meant to lessen the need for students to head for basketball courts at the edge of campus, as well as keeping the outdoor quad usable in all seasons, according to Mike Pearson, NVUSD’s assistant superintendent for operational services.

“We want to increase the usefulness throughout the year, so that its use is not weather-dependent,” he said during the online meeting about the choice of a synthetic surface.

NVUSD approved the addition of a student commons to the American Canyon campus in 2020, one year after the cancellation of a second middle school that had been planned for the city of nearly 22,000 people. District trustees voted in 2019 to halt the project, which was estimated to cost $45 million, after deciding NVUSD could not afford the $2.2 million annual cost of staffing the campus, which would have been built next to American Canyon High School on Newell Drive and accommodated about 650 students.

The cancellation faced strong pushback from residents who looked to a second school to reduce crowding at the Benton Way campus, and who described the new school as an implicit promise by supporters of a successful $269 million bond initiative in 2016 for public school projects. (The initiative, Measure H, reserved its bond revenues for school construction, but did not single out any campuses or cities by name.)

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

