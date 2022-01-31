Oakland woman identified as driver who died after American Canyon police pursuit and crash

Authorities have identified the woman who died after a Thursday night car crash following a high-speed police pursuit that began in American Canyon.

Ashley Ross, a 30-year-old Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Friday following the wreck on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Red Top Road interchange in Solano County, according to a spokesperson with the Solano County Coroner’s Office. She had been taken to North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield after the Toyota sport-utility vehicle she was driving — which had been reported stolen in Oakland — went out of control and over a guardrail, ejecting her from the vehicle, American Canyon Police reported earlier.

The chase began after the stolen SUV was reported to American Canyon Police at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers spotted the Toyota in the 2500 block of Flosden Road and tried to stop Ross, first in American Canyon and again near Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo, police reported.

Officers continued the pursuit onto eastbound Highway 37 and later eastbound I-80, with speeds exceeding 100 mph before the fatal wreck, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The incident was one of two police pursuits to begin in American Canyon on Thursday. Earlier, just after 8:30 p.m., officers began following another car that had been reported stolen, and the ensuing chase ended with the driver’s arrest in Richmond, according to police.