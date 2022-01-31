Oakland woman identified as driver who died after American Canyon police pursuit and crash

Authorities have identified the woman who died after a Thursday night car crash following a high-speed police pursuit that began in American Canyon.
Ashley Ross, a 30-year-old Oakland resident, was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Friday following the wreck on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Red Top Road interchange in Solano County, according to a spokesperson with the Solano County Coroner’s Office. She had been taken to North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield after the Toyota sport-utility vehicle she was driving — which had been reported stolen in Oakland — went out of control and over a guardrail, ejecting her from the vehicle, American Canyon Police reported earlier.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
The chase began after the stolen SUV was reported to American Canyon Police at about 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers spotted the Toyota in the 2500 block of Flosden Road and tried to stop Ross, first in American Canyon and again near Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo, police reported.
People are also reading…
Officers continued the pursuit onto eastbound Highway 37 and later eastbound I-80, with speeds exceeding 100 mph before the fatal wreck, according to police. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The incident was one of two police pursuits to begin in American Canyon on Thursday. Earlier, just after 8:30 p.m., officers began following another car that had been reported stolen, and the ensuing chase ended with the driver’s arrest in Richmond, according to police.
Photos: Lighted Art Festival illuminates Napa nights
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Customers were evacuated from the American Canyon Walmart after a reported bomb threat, but police reported no explosives or suspicious object…
An attempted break-in at a house in Napa resulted in the arrest of an El Sobrante man.
Two teenage boys were arrested after leading American Canyon Police on a pursuit while driving a sport-utility vehicle that had been carjacked…
Two men arrested by Napa Police face felony allegations of illegal firearm possession and gang participation, the department reported.
Napa Police is seeking information connected to the discovery of unlicensed “ghost guns” this week that led to the detention of two teenage boys.