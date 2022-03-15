One man arrested, another sought on weapon allegations in American Canyon

One man was arrested Sunday at a paintball venue in American Canyon on felony gun possession allegations, and another man who ran from the scene is wanted on similar counts, police reported.
Officers were called at 3:15 p.m. to the American Canyon Paintball Jungle at 2 Eucalyptus Drive, after a credit card used by two men to pay for a paintball session was flagged as fraudulent, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Police detained 27-year-old Gregory Charles Morton of Pleasant Hill, but his friend, 28-year-old Cornwyn Duvernay of Colma, fled on foot, according to the department.
Afterward, officers found Morton’s Nissan Altima sedan in the Paintball Jungle parking lot and found .40- and .45-caliber Glock semi-automatic handguns that were loaded and unregistered, according to police.
Morton was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as credit card fraud. He was released shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, according to jail booking records.
Duvernay remained at large Tuesday morning, and American Canyon Police is pursuing the same firearm and fraud allegations against him, as well as a theft count for the stealing of paintball equipment from the business, the department said in its statement.
