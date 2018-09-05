A proposed apartment project — the largest in American Canyon’s history — is being targeted by a shadowy opposition campaign urging residents to oppose the project.
Canyon Crossings was first submitted to the city in the spring with a plan to build 272 units in the northeast part of town.
Its developer, Branagh Development, submitted a pre-application to the Planning Commission, at which time the project called for constructing 272 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Branagh Development subsequently reduced the number of units to 268.
The change did not stop someone from creating a website, NoCanyonCrossings.com, which poses the question on its homepage: “Is American Canyon ready for the largest apartment complex in the City’s history?”
The site contains no information on who created it, or the corresponding Facebook and Twitter pages dedicated to opposing Canyon Crossings.
Additionally, a mass mailer was distributed to American Canyon residences that echoed the objections found on the website, according to the city’s communications manager, Jennifer Kansanback.
Eric Altman, a member of the American Canyon Planning Commission, said he and other commissioners have been receiving “form letters” of opposition generated by the website.
He said the letters have been coming in since the Planning Commission in March first discussed Canyon Crossings, which filed a pre-application for the project.
The “backer of this opposition” has insisted “on remaining in the shadows, which to me speaks of nefarious intent, and refuses to come out of the shadows,” said Altman.
Community Development Director Brent Cooper said he does not know who is behind NoCanyonCrossings.com. He said Tuesday night that the opposition campaign is unlike anything he’s seen regarding development projects since he joined the city last decade.
Lisa Vilhauer, development associate with Branagh Development, said they were aware of the website, “but do not know who created it.”
Vilhauer said her firm intends to pursue Canyon Crossings in American Canyon.
“We are early in the process but intend to engage the American Canyon community as we get further in the process,” Vilhauer said in an email on Thursday.
She added, “We are happy to talk to anyone who has questions about the project but it is still an evolving plan and we hope that people will be interested in learning about it from us once we have moved further along in our submittal process.”
NoCanyonCrossings.com includes a letter template for residents to use if they wish to express their opposition to the city. The template reads:
“Dear Planning Officials,
I respectfully urge you to deny the Canyon Crossing project as currently proposed. American Canyon must be developed responsibly to preserve our scenic hills and beautiful environment and protect our quality of life.
Canyon Crossings would be the largest apartment development in American Canyon’s history. Our roads and schools are already congested or at capacity, and a development of this density will only worsen the situation.
We need quality development that adds community retail and other convenient amenities for area residents to enjoy.
Please consider my opposition to the Canyon Crossings plan.”
Cooper said in an email that the city and planning commissioners have received “approximately 55 email ‘letters’. They generally follow the same format and the subject line states the writer opposes the Canyon Crossings project.”
He also said they have reviewed the application for Canyon Crossings and provided comments to Branagh Development on June 22.
Vilhauer acknowledged they had received the city’s feedback, “and are working internally through the comments before resubmitting” their paperwork.