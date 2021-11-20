Pandemic, drought prompt pivot for American Canyon holiday plans

The City of American Canyon is determined to produce a fun holiday season despite the pandemic and the ongoing drought, though both are impacting what form it can and cannot take, city officials said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Though the late October storms put a dent in the area’s dwindling water supply, it has not cured the ongoing drought, according to reports. It is the drought that prevented American Canyon from producing its popular Snow Day this year. The pandemic put the kybosh on what would have been the Snow Day’s fifth consecutive year in 2020. A city budget made smaller by COVID-related staff reductions also contributed to the changes in this year’s holidays plans.

Nevertheless, there will be lots of holiday festivities on Dec. 4 during the Magic of the Season! in American Canyon, spokeswoman Jen Kansanback said. Most of the various elements of the event are being sponsored by various city partners, she said.

“This year on Saturday, Dec. 4, we will bring in the magic with our kick-off event," Kansanback said. “For this event, we plan to combine our traditional 'tree lighting' with some of the fun activities from 'Snow Day' to create one magical night. Everything is going to happen on Dec. 4. Different partners are creating this whole day.”

That morning, American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation (ACCPF) and Kids Hope Over Poverty (KHOPE) will host the Reindeer Run 5K and 10K, details for which, including registration forms, can be found at acparks.org/reindeerrun. Registration can be done as late as the day of the event, Kansanback said.

“A partnership with the American Canyon branches of ACCPF and KHOPE International is sponsoring this part of the event,” she said. “The cool thing with this, this year, is that there will be live reindeer for the first time. You must be signed up to see them, though.”

Magic of the Season! continues at 6 p.m. with a short, lighted parade, Kansanback said. More detailed information on this will be available on the city’s website later. What is known is that the parade will end at the area where the tree lighting takes place at the corner of Sonoma Creek Way and Shenandoah Drive, in Shenandoah Park, she said.

“The best viewing area is there, and that’s where the tree lighting ceremony will take place,” Kansanback said, adding that information on sign-ups will soon be available on the city’s website.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., she said.

“For the rest of the evening, there will be a family-friendly movie on the basketball courts, sponsored by local resident and Realtor Rich Peterson,” Kansanback said. “Then, there will also be a 90-foot slide sponsored by American Canyon Pediatric Dentistry.”

Also planned is a swing ride sponsored by American Canyon Orthodontics, a train ride, a visit from Santa sponsored by the American Canyon Fire Protection District, and an open-air photo booth, sponsored by Redwood Credit Union.

“Also, there will be a holiday marketplace hosted by the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce,” she said. “We’re calling it ‘Meet Me at the Tree’ – like the ‘Meet Me at the Street’ events that were held over the summer.”

This will include 25 vendor booths of local businesses for holiday shopping, as well as a couple of food vendors, she said. Also, those live reindeer from the early morning Reindeer Run will be on hand at the park, as well.

Then, starting in mid-December, the city is holding an “I Spy” event, which is something like a scavenger hunt for clues, hints, and riddles, Kansanback said. These will be found within the yards of local homes decorated for the holidays, as well as in parks and other locations. Those who are registered and find and follow the clues, can win prizes, she said.

“It’s a balance to offer events while being smart about the reality – drought and COVID risks, and all that,” Kansanback said. “We all want to have fun, but we want to do it safely. We hope the snow comes back to American Canyon and the Sierras, too.”

Check the city’s website for updates at cityofamericancanyon.org as well as NextDoor and Facebook, the weekly City Manager’s Update and the Parks and Recreation Department’s newsletter.

One does not need to live in American Canyon to enjoy these events, Kansanback said.

Like the ubiquitous signs around town say, “Everyone’s welcome," and “We love everyone in American Canyon” she said.