Planned release of elderly sexually violent predator to Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced the planned release of a sexually violent predator to east Napa, giving the public an opportunity to protest.

The San Francisco Superior Court is planning to release Charles Leroy Christman, 76, to a residence on East Third Avenue, the DA’s office announced in a Tuesday news release.

Christman, who was committed to the California Department of Mental Health as a sexually violent predator in 1997, has a long history of sexually assaulting young boys, but no ties to Napa, the release said.

Christman was most recently released to Walnut Creek in 2015, but quickly violated the terms of his release and was recommitted to Coalinga State Hospital for the past five years, the DA said.

Christman was classified under the Sexually Violent Predator Act for people who have been convicted of a violent felony sex offense, have a diagnosed mental disorder and are likely to commit further sexually violent offenses, the DA’s office said.

Christman is set to be released to reside on Third Avenue after a final hearing in San Francisco Superior Court on Aug. 27. Napa County Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur will appear at the hearing to object to the release and provide feedback from the Napa community, the DA’s office said.