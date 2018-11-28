American Canyon Police reported stopping a car early Tuesday morning, and finding prescription pills and an assault rife after searching the vehicle.
The officer pulled the car over around 1:30 a.m. after noticing the 2001 Mercedes had a paper plate, not a license plate, on the front of the car, police say.
The female passenger was on probation with terms that allowed officers to search her. The Department of Justice prohibited the driver, Phillip Hass, 42, of Hesperia, from possessing firearms, police say.
The officer searched the passenger area and found prescription pills that belonged to someone who was not in the car and a short-barreled AR-15 style rifle in the trunk, police say.
American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said he did not know where the pills found in this search came from, but it's not uncommon for police to find prescription pills that belong to someone else because there's a black market for such drugs.
Hass was arrested at 2 a.m. on suspicion of two felonies for carrying a loaded firearm and possessing an assault weapon, jail records show. He was also arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanors related to having a concealed weapon and large-capacity magazine, in spite of being banned from possessing a firearm or short-barreled rifle.
Hass was booked into Napa County jail around 3:30 a.m., where he remained as of late Tuesday morning.