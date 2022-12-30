Police: Catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit, three arrests in American Canyon

Three Richmond residents were arrested early Friday morning after an attempt to steal a catalytic converter triggered a vehicle chase, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Eucalyptus Drive at about 12:30 a.m., after a resident heard what sounded like people sawing a catalyst off a vehicle, police said in a news release. When the suspects encountered the officers, they fled in a Lexus SUV toward Highway 29, according to police.

When the driver did not yield during an attempted vehicle stop, a pursuit ensued, which ended when the SUV struck a rock pile near Eucalyptus and Highway 29, police said. Two of the three occupants then ran away from the vehicle, according to the department.

The woman who remained in the Lexus, 33-year-old Jessica Walker, was arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft, possessing burglary tools and possessing a controlled substance, as well as for a vehicle theft warrant in Contra Costa County, American Canyon Police reported.

Officers detained the driver of the Lexus as he fled on foot, and also found and detained the second passenger after a patrol dog guided police to a pile of logs in a nearby lumberyard, according to the police statement.

American Canyon Police said the driver, identified as 27-year-old Brenden Rodriguez, was arrested for investigation of attempted grand theft, evading police, drug possession and providing false information to police. The second passenger, 26-year-old Alejandro Alarcon-Rodriguez, was arrested on several felony counts along with an Alameda County warrant.

Officers found cutting tools inside the suspects’ SUV and determined a catalytic converter was sliced from a vehicle on Eucalyptus Drive, according to police.

All three suspects were booked into the Napa County jail.

