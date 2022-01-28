Police: Driver arrested after vehicle chase from American Canyon to Richmond

A vehicle pursuit Thursday night began in American Canyon and ended with the driver’s arrest in Richmond, police reported.

At 8:34 p.m., an American Canyon officer saw a vehicle near Danrose Drive and American Canyon Road, and tried to stop the driver after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen, according to American Canyon Police Sgt. Dave Quigley.

The driver failed to yield and instead led officers on a chase that continued into the city of Richmond, where he stopped in a cul-de-sac and was followed by an American Canyon officer and a patrol dog, Quigley said in an email. The motorist, identified as 34-year-old Justin Gregory Razle of Vallejo, surrendered to police without incident, according to Quigley.

Razle was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers, as well as possessing a controlled substance and burglary tools.