Police: Driver dies from fatal crash on Interstate 80 after leading American Canyon officers on chase

A driver was pronounced dead early on Friday after crashing on Interstate 80 following a vehicle pursuit that began late Thursday night in American Canyon, according to police.

A stolen vehicle was reported to American Canyon Police at about 10:45 p.m., and its driver led officers on a chase after an attempted stop, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg. The vehicle later crashed on I-80 in Solano County, near the Napa County border, Greenberg said.

Police received information that a gray Toyota SUV was stolen out of Oakland and spotted a car matching that description driving southbound in the 2500 block of Flosden Road, according to a police press release.

After running the vehicle's license plate and determining it matched the stolen vehicle, officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver stopped near Corcoran Avenue in Vallejo, just outside American Canyon city limits, but drove off after officers commanded the occupants to exit the vehicle, the press release says.

Officers continued their pursuit onto eastbound Highway 37 to eastbound I-80. The driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to the press release, and lost control of the vehicle near the Red Top Road exit in Solano County.

The driver went off the roadway and over the guard rail and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the press release. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. A nearby ambulance gave first aid to the driver, and they were transported to the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield, the press release says.

The driver was pronounced dead early on Friday, and the Solano County Coroner Office took over the death investigation, according to the press release. The driver's name isn't being released by police at this time.

The incident was one of two pursuits that began in American Canyon on Thursday. Earlier, just after 8:30 p.m., police began following a car that had been reported stolen, leading to a high-speed chase that ended with the driver’s arrest in Richmond, according to American Canyon Police.