Police: Father and son arrested after fuel theft at American Canyon service station

A father and son from Oakland face theft allegations after an attempted fraudulent bulk fuel purchase Tuesday afternoon, according to American Canyon Police.
At 1:45 p.m., an officer saw a Ford F-150 pickup truck parked at the Safeway gas station at 103 American Canyon Road, the department said in a news release. Two men, identified as 55-year-old Guillermo Torres Quesada and 31-year-old Guillermo Pablo Torres, were pumping diesel fuel into a pair of tanks in the cargo bed, each holding more than 100 gallons, according to police.
The two men at first told the officer they had not bought or pumped any fuel but were contradicted by Safeway surveillance cameras, police said. After speaking with the gas station attendant, the officer learned that father and son had used several different credit cards to buy a large amount of fuel, and both men were detained, according to the department.
A search of the truck did not turn up any of the cards used to purchase fuel, but did reveal a hidden compartment containing several items associated with identity theft, police added.
Both men were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony criminal conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor petty theft and larceny.
