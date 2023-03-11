A man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of firearm violations following a traffic stop in American Canyon, police reported.

The stop occurred at about 10:12 p.m. on Highway 29 near Rio del Mar and resulted in the arrest of Charles Lee Wright, a 34-year-old Vallejo resident, according to Officer Martin Morgan of American Canyon Police.

Wright was booked into the Napa County jail, where he was being held Saturday on $100,000 bail on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm and firearm possession by a prohibited person.

