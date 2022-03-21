Police investigating carjacking report in American Canyon

American Canyon Police is investigating a reported carjacking of a food delivery driver outside an apartment building Sunday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to The Lodge at Napa Junction Apartments at 5500 Eucalyptus Drive, police said in a news release. A female DoorDash driver told police she was contacted by a customer who gave her a location in the parking lot to meet for a food delivery after she could not find the apartment number given to her, according to the department.

The driver was then approached by a man with a face covering, who pointed a handgun at her head, took her keys and cellphone, and then drove off in the victim’s silver 2019 Nissan sport-utility vehicle at high speed, police reported. The suspect and vehicle were still at large as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

American Canyon Police described the suspect as a tall and thin Black male. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department at 707-551-0601, or the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

