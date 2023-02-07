A man who was arrested in connection with a theft from a Walmart Monday night may face an additional charge after he was found with hundreds of Ecstasy pills, American Canyon Police reported.

At about 11 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart at 7011 Main St. after an employee reported a man stealing merchandise and then fleeing in an SUV, police said in a news release. After the store worker gave police a description of the man and a license plate number, officers found the SUV outside a nearby shopping center and detailed Steven Lafont Nelson, a 51-year-old Vallejo resident, according to police.

In addition to finding a hoverboard Nelson admitted to stealing from the Walmart, officers searching the vehicle also found 437 pills of suspected MDMA – the drug commonly known as Ecstasy – and a small amount of suspected cocaine in a plastic bag, police reported, saying the drugs appeared intended for sale.

Nelson was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony drug possession with intent to sell, as well as misdemeanor counts of petty theft and pepper spray possession by a felon.

