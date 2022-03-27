Police: Man arrested after trying to run down woman with car in American Canyon

Two Sonoma County residents were arrested Thursday morning in American Canyon after an attempt to run down a woman with a car, police reported.

Officers were called to a disturbance at 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Main Street, where witnesses reported that 44-year-old Larry Gene Etherton of Rohnert Park had tried to run over a woman with his car, according to police Sgt. Chet Schneider. The officers' encounter with Etherton turned physical, and he was restrained in handcuffs, Schneider said in an email, adding that one officer suffered scrapes as Etherton was being detained.

A search of Etherton’s vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine and a pipe for ingesting the drug, Schneider said.

Etherton was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of assault and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, intimidating a witness, and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.

During Etherton’s arrest, another Rohnert Park resident, 30-year-old Maya Driggers, tried to delay officers and was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, a misdemeanor, according to Schneider. She was booked into the Napa jail and released shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to booking records.