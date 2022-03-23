Police: Man arrested in connection with American Canyon car burglaries at park

American Canyon Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins at a local park, the department announced.

Jamal Rutledge, a 26-year-old Richmond resident, was detained at 12:57 p.m. as he checked in with the Contra Costa County probation office, according to American Canyon Police, which said it obtained a warrant before the probation visit. Rutledge was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail and also faces an arrest warrant issued in Santa Clara County.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The arrest was tied to several break-ins during February and March in the parking lot of the Newell Open Space on American Canyon’s east side, where vehicle windows were smashed and valuables stolen, police said in a news release. After the most recent burglary on March 14, a witness gave police a description of the suspect, his vehicle and the license-plate number.

Four days later, on Friday, an American Canyon Police officer saw a 2016 BMW sedan matching the description shared by the witness, according to the department. The officer recognized the driver as Rutledge and began a pursuit, but the chase was ended due to the suspect’s reckless driving, police said.

Before booking Rutledge into jail Wednesday, officers found in his pants pocket a “window punch” tool commonly used to break automotive glass, according to police.