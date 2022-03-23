 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Man arrested in connection with American Canyon car burglaries at park

  • Updated
American Canyon Police
Register file photo

American Canyon Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins at a local park, the department announced.

Jamal Rutledge, a 26-year-old Richmond resident, was detained at 12:57 p.m. as he checked in with the Contra Costa County probation office, according to American Canyon Police, which said it obtained a warrant before the probation visit. Rutledge was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail and also faces an arrest warrant issued in Santa Clara County.

The arrest was tied to several break-ins during February and March in the parking lot of the Newell Open Space on American Canyon’s east side, where vehicle windows were smashed and valuables stolen, police said in a news release. After the most recent burglary on March 14, a witness gave police a description of the suspect, his vehicle and the license-plate number.

Four days later, on Friday, an American Canyon Police officer saw a 2016 BMW sedan matching the description shared by the witness, according to the department. The officer recognized the driver as Rutledge and began a pursuit, but the chase was ended due to the suspect’s reckless driving, police said.

People are also reading…

Before booking Rutledge into jail Wednesday, officers found in his pants pocket a “window punch” tool commonly used to break automotive glass, according to police.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News