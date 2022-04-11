 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Pickup crashes into Jack in the Box restaurant in American Canyon, no one injured

  • Updated
Pickup truck crashes into Jack in the Box in American Canyon

American Canyon's Jack in the Box restaurant closed Sunday after a pickup truck struck another vehicle before crashing into a wall in the drive-thru lane, according to police. No injuries were reported.

 Courtesy of the American Canyon Police Department

Nobody was injured after a Sunday mishap in American Canyon in which a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.

The collisions occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the Jack in the Box at 107 W. American Canyon Road, according to Rick Greenberg, chief of American Canyon Police. An American Canyon man was at the wheel of a Ford F-150 that hit a Toyota Prius before crashing into a wall facing the eatery’s drive-thru lane, Greenberg said.

No injuries were reported to anyone in either vehicle, or to workers and customers inside the restaurant. It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the Toyota at the time of the incident.

The Jack in the Box closed for the rest of Sunday due to damage from the wreck, according to Greenberg. A restaurant employee said Monday that drive-thru service had resumed, but the dining room remained closed.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

