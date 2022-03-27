 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Pickup truck theft in American Canyon leads to pursuit, crash and injury

An Oakland man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after the crash of a vehicle that had been stolen in American Canyon, police reported.

At about 3:46 p.m., officers responded to the reported theft of a pickup truck from the 200 block of Los Altos Drive, according to Sgt. Nathalie Hurtado of American Canyon Police. The truck’s owner reported he was following the vehicle and was able to give officers the direction of travel, enabling police to spot the pickup near Danrose and Kimberly drives, Hurtado said in an email.

When police tried to stop the truck, a pursuit ensued, and the vehicle eventually went out of control and crashed on westbound Highway 37, according to Hurtado. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Elester Grimm-Shelton, 20, was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash, police reported.

The investigation was continuing as of Sunday night.

