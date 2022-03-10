Police seeking driver suspected in vehicle pursuit into American Canyon

American Canyon Police are seeking information about a man suspected of leading officers on a chase down southbound Highway 29 early Thursday evening, according to the department.

At 5:09 p.m., officers were notified about the theft of a Subaru in Napa, according to Sgt. Jeff Scott. Police spotted the car heading down Highway 29 at Airport Road and tried to stop it, but the motorist fled instead, driving recklessly and passing vehicles on both shoulders of the southbound lanes, Scott said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers laid down spike strips that punctured the Subaru’s tires, but its driver, who was alone in the car, continued south on Highway 29 until stopping just past American Canyon Road, according to Scott. The motorist then ran from the vehicle into a nearby greenbelt, and police were unable to find him despite setting a search perimeter in the area, Scott said.

Drugs, identification and other evidence were recovered from the abandoned car, according to Scott.

The driver was described by police as a white male adult with brown hair and beard and blue eyes, 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds, wearing a long-sleeved white and red shirt with light blue jeans and a baseball cap turned backward.

Anyone with information on the vehicle pursuit or the driver is asked to contact J. McLeod of American Canyon Police by calling the Napa central dispatch center at 707-257-9223.