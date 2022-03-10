 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police seeking driver suspected in vehicle pursuit into American Canyon

American Canyon Police are seeking information about a man suspected of leading officers on a chase down southbound Highway 29 early Thursday evening, according to the department.

At 5:09 p.m., officers were notified about the theft of a Subaru in Napa, according to Sgt. Jeff Scott. Police spotted the car heading down Highway 29 at Airport Road and tried to stop it, but the motorist fled instead, driving recklessly and passing vehicles on both shoulders of the southbound lanes, Scott said.

Officers laid down spike strips that punctured the Subaru’s tires, but its driver, who was alone in the car, continued south on Highway 29 until stopping just past American Canyon Road, according to Scott. The motorist then ran from the vehicle into a nearby greenbelt, and police were unable to find him despite setting a search perimeter in the area, Scott said.

Drugs, identification and other evidence were recovered from the abandoned car, according to Scott.

The driver was described by police as a white male adult with brown hair and beard and blue eyes, 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds, wearing a long-sleeved white and red shirt with light blue jeans and a baseball cap turned backward.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information on the vehicle pursuit or the driver is asked to contact J. McLeod of American Canyon Police by calling the Napa central dispatch center at 707-257-9223.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

  • Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News