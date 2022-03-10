Police: Teen hit by vehicle in American Canyon, hospitalized

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted and hospitalized with injuries suffered in a vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon in American Canyon, according to police.

Officers were sent at about 3 p.m. to Silver Oak Trail and Toscana Drive, where a GMC sport-utility vehicle struck the teenager, police said in a news release. The teen, who was found in the roadway, suffered moderate injuries and was flown by California Highway Patrol helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, according to the department.

The SUV driver was not injured in the collision.

Witnesses told police the boy did not cross the street at a crosswalk, and speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police added. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the American Canyon crash is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451.