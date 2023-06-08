Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Two people suspected of stealing from a Napa store Wednesday afternoon were arrested after a short vehicle chase in American Canyon, authorities reported.
Just after 4 p.m., American Canyon police officers saw a minivan matching the description of a vehicle that was connected to a theft at Sunglass Hut, inside the Napa Premium Outlets, police said in a news release.
Officers tried to stop the van as it headed south on Highway 29 toward American Canyon, and a short pursuit followed into the city, according to the department. A spike strip laid down by police flattened two of the van’s tires, but the driver, though slowed, continued on until officers used their vehicles to maneuver the van to a stop on the roadside, according to the statement.
Police found a man and woman in the back seat of the minivan and detained both, and recovered stolen merchandise and burglary tools, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.
The driver, identified as 44-year-old Desirea Raquinan Washington of Oakland, and 47-year-old Kevin Sean Murphy Jr. of Oakland were booked into the Napa County jail. They were being held Thursday for investigation of grand theft and criminal conspiracy.
