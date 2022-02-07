Police: Two arrested after car chase from American Canyon to Richmond ends in crash

Two men were arrested Sunday evening after leading American Canyon Police officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash in Richmond, the department reported.

At about 5 p.m., officers saw a white Honda sedan on southbound Flosden Road, and matched its license plate to a reported car theft in San Francisco, police said in a news release.

When officers tried to stop the driver, he instead tried to ram a patrol car before driving off through Vallejo and later onto Interstate 80, according to police.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The pursuit continued down I-80 over the Carquinez Bridge and into Richmond as speeds exceeded 100 mph, American Canyon Police reported. Later, the driver lost control of the Honda and crashed into two other vehicles near I-80 and Central Avenue in Richmond, causing minor injuries to the occupants, according to police.

Both the driver and passenger fled on foot after the crash, but officers detained the driver and an American Canyon patrol dog aided in the passenger’s arrest, according to the department.

The motorist, identified as 32-year-old Gary Pilapil of Vallejo, and his passenger, 40-year-old Joel Lacsamana of San Francisco, were booked into the Napa County jail.

Police: Two arrested after high-speed chase from American Canyon to Vallejo A driver led police officers to speeds nearing 100 mph during a vehicle pursuit Friday night, according to American Canyon Police.

Pilapil continued to be held Monday morning for investigation of attempted assault, evading police officers, wrong-way driving while evading police, and vehicle theft. Lacsamana, who was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest, was released Monday morning, according to jail records.

Sunday’s police chase was the fourth vehicle pursuit in 10 days involving American Canyon officers.

A chase Friday night involving a stolen Acura began at Highway 29 and Napa Junction Road, and ended with a Lake County man’s arrest after he crashed into a utility pole in Vallejo, according to police.

Officers also were involved in two pursuits on the night of Jan. 27, which American Canyon said also involved stolen cars. One ended with the driver’s arrest in Richmond, but the other resulted in a crash on I-80 in Cordelia that fatally injured the driver, 30-year-old Ashley Ross of Oakland.