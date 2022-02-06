Police: Two arrested after high-speed chase from American Canyon to Vallejo

A driver led police officers to speeds nearing 100 mph during a vehicle pursuit Friday night, according to American Canyon Police.
The chase began at 9:50 p.m. on southbound Highway 29 near Napa Junction Road, after officers saw an Acura they learned had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. When police tried to stop the car, the driver instead sped off, starting a chase down the highway and south into Vallejo, Dudley said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
After the Acura crashed into a utility pole at Broadway and Illinois Street in Vallejo, police detained both the driver, who fled the crash on foot and his passenger, who was arrested at the scene, according to Dudley. No injuries were reported.
The motorist, 40-year-old Alexander Armenta of Lower Lake, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers as well as possessing a stolen vehicle, stolen property, and a controlled substance. He continued to be held at the jail Sunday evening on those allegations, along with warrants from Sonoma and Alameda counties.
People are also reading…
Lauren Brooke Jones, a 33-year-old Crockett resident identified as the passenger, was booked into jail on a misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools before she was released shortly after 4:15 a.m. Saturday, according to jail booking records.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A Napa man has been arrested after secretly shot photographs and videos of his nude teenage stepdaughter were found on his smartphone, accordi…
Customers were evacuated from the American Canyon Walmart after a reported bomb threat, but police reported no explosives or suspicious object…
A dispute between cousins led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 23-year-old Napa man, according to Napa Police.
An attempted break-in at a house in Napa resulted in the arrest of an El Sobrante man.
Napa Police announced the arrest of a 66-year-old man in connection with the reported harassment of a teenage girl at the city bus station.