Police: Two arrested after high-speed chase from American Canyon to Vallejo

A driver led police officers to speeds nearing 100 mph during a vehicle pursuit Friday night, according to American Canyon Police.

The chase began at 9:50 p.m. on southbound Highway 29 near Napa Junction Road, after officers saw an Acura they learned had been reported stolen, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley. When police tried to stop the car, the driver instead sped off, starting a chase down the highway and south into Vallejo, Dudley said.

After the Acura crashed into a utility pole at Broadway and Illinois Street in Vallejo, police detained both the driver, who fled the crash on foot and his passenger, who was arrested at the scene, according to Dudley. No injuries were reported.

The motorist, 40-year-old Alexander Armenta of Lower Lake, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of evading police officers as well as possessing a stolen vehicle, stolen property, and a controlled substance. He continued to be held at the jail Sunday evening on those allegations, along with warrants from Sonoma and Alameda counties.

Lauren Brooke Jones, a 33-year-old Crockett resident identified as the passenger, was booked into jail on a misdemeanor count of possessing burglary tools before she was released shortly after 4:15 a.m. Saturday, according to jail booking records.