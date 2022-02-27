Police: Vehicle pursuit begins in American Canyon, ends with driver’s arrest

An early-morning, high-speed vehicle pursuit Saturday began in American Canyon before concluding with the driver’s arrest in Contra Costa County, according to police.

At about 1 a.m., American Canyon Police officers at Broadway and Vine Terrace Way tried to stop 41-year-old Jose Felix Banuelos of Vallejo for suspected drunken driving, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider. Banuelos did not stop, and a chase ensued out of the city and through Vallejo with speeds nearing 100 mph, Schneider said in an email.

After a California Highway Patrol air unit joined the pursuit, Banuelos, who had two passengers in his vehicle, was stopped and detained at Third Street and Sharon Avenue in Rodeo, according to Schneider.

Banuelos was booked into the Napa County jail on multiple allegations including felony evasion of police officers and criminal conspiracy. He remained held Sunday on $250,000 bail.

Jail booking records for Banuelos listed a warrant allegation of kidnapping, but it was not immediately clear whether that count was related to the Saturday pursuit.

A second occupant, 30-year-old Omar Alexander Hernandez of Vallejo, was arrested and booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy before being released shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.