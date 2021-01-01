Reckless driver dies following American Canyon Police pursuit

A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police on Friday was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the sidewalk near a community park in Solano County.

Police attempted to pull over an off-road style dirt bike next to the city limit line for riding recklessly at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to a release from the department.

The ACPD unit activated the lighting equipment to have the motorcyclist pull over just south of the city limit, near Fairgrounds and Corcoran Drive; however, the motorcyclist sped away and a pursuit was initiated.

The motorcyclist continued through north Vallejo and traveled west through the neighborhood between Fairground Drive and Broadway (State Route 29). During the pursuit, the motorcyclist went off the streets, onto sidewalks, bike paths, and through park walking paths, according to the press release.

The motorcyclist made his way south through residential neighborhoods and as it reached Mini Drive and Tuolumne Street, ACPD ground units terminated the pursuit. The motorcyclist continued south on Tuolumne Street as a CHP air unit monitored from the sky.