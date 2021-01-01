Reckless driver dies following American Canyon Police pursuit

A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police on Friday was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the sidewalk near a community park in Solano County.
Police attempted to pull over an off-road style dirt bike next to the city limit line for riding recklessly at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to a release from the department.
The ACPD unit activated the lighting equipment to have the motorcyclist pull over just south of the city limit, near Fairgrounds and Corcoran Drive; however, the motorcyclist sped away and a pursuit was initiated.
The motorcyclist continued through north Vallejo and traveled west through the neighborhood between Fairground Drive and Broadway (State Route 29). During the pursuit, the motorcyclist went off the streets, onto sidewalks, bike paths, and through park walking paths, according to the press release.
The motorcyclist made his way south through residential neighborhoods and as it reached Mini Drive and Tuolumne Street, ACPD ground units terminated the pursuit. The motorcyclist continued south on Tuolumne Street as a CHP air unit monitored from the sky.
As the CHP air unit watched, the motorcyclist continued driving recklessly, eastbound towards the intersection of Fairgrounds Drive and Sereno Drive. The motorcyclist then turned southbound, crossed over Interstate-80, and headed east on Redwood Street.
For unknown reasons, and with no ground units behind it, the motorcyclist lost control and collided near the sidewalk in the area of Hanns Park. The CHP air unit immediately broadcasted the news of the collision to units on the ground. ACPD ground units arrived shortly after and rendered medical assistance to the motorcyclist, including CPR, as he was non-responsive.
Paramedics arrived a short time later, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the motorcyclist was pronounced at the scene. Law enforcement Chaplains were summoned to the scene as family of the motorcyclist also arrived.
The Vallejo Police Department, who was never involved in the initial pursuit, is handling the collision investigation as the collision scene is in the city limits of Vallejo. The identification of the motorcyclist will be handled by the Solano County Coroner’s Office.
