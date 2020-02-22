Rep. Thompson fields contentious questions at Town Hall in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON — Rep. Mike Thompson’s town Hall meeting in American Canyon on Thursday, one of 22 the St. Helena Democrat has held during this session of Congress throughout the 5th Congressional District, was not without some minor controversy.

Several dozen locals had to pass by a two-time Thompson rival who’d stationed himself with handmade signs in front of the Boys & Girls Club’s community room where the event was held. There was also a woman handing out anti-Israel flyers in front of the building. Both took seats once the event began.

American Canyon resident Jason Kishineff, who has run against Thompson twice and whose signs complain that the Congressman won’t debate him, asked a question of the lawmaker about taking corporate campaign donations.

Thompson said it is illegal for Congress members to accept money from corporations and that he doesn’t. He said he has accepted donations from individuals who work for corporations.

Pam Meyers of Vallejo peppered Thompson with questions about the “billions and billions and billions of dollars” the United States government gives to Israel annually, which she insisted goes exclusively to the Israeli military, though she didn’t disclose the source of her information when he asked.