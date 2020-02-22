Rep. Thompson fields contentious questions at Town Hall in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON — Rep. Mike Thompson’s town Hall meeting in American Canyon on Thursday, one of 22 the St. Helena Democrat has held during this session of Congress throughout the 5th Congressional District, was not without some minor controversy.
Several dozen locals had to pass by a two-time Thompson rival who’d stationed himself with handmade signs in front of the Boys & Girls Club’s community room where the event was held. There was also a woman handing out anti-Israel flyers in front of the building. Both took seats once the event began.
American Canyon resident Jason Kishineff, who has run against Thompson twice and whose signs complain that the Congressman won’t debate him, asked a question of the lawmaker about taking corporate campaign donations.
Thompson said it is illegal for Congress members to accept money from corporations and that he doesn’t. He said he has accepted donations from individuals who work for corporations.
Pam Meyers of Vallejo peppered Thompson with questions about the “billions and billions and billions of dollars” the United States government gives to Israel annually, which she insisted goes exclusively to the Israeli military, though she didn’t disclose the source of her information when he asked.
Meyers demanded to know if Thompson thought the amount was excessive, given the Middle East nation’s small size, and if so, what was he going to do about it.
Thompson, who later described Meyers’ viewpoint and tactic as “far left,” said the U.S. gives money to many allies across the globe and that most of the funds Israel gets is “to defend against missiles” and other attacks from its much larger neighbors. He also said the size of the allied country is not a relevant metric for deciding about aid.
Another questioner asked what Thompson is doing to curtail police violence, and yet another asked about holding PG&E accountable for deadly fires sparked by its equipment and for the intentional power shutoffs the utility says it’s using to prevent wind-related wildfires.
Thompson said the federal government has little oversight over the utility, but that he has introduced legislation that would threaten the utility’s equipment license. As far as police violence, Thompson said he listens to his constituents and talks with law enforcement to try to ensure they have what they need.
“What do you need, John?” he asked Napa County Sheriff John Robertson who attended Thursday’s event.
“More money and more officers,” the lawman answered. That’s a perennial problem nationwide, Thompson said.
Thompson, who is seeking a 12th term, is facing three challengers, including two progressive Democrats – American Canyon’s Kishineff and Lake County’s John Wesley Tyler – and Santa Rosa Republican Scott Giblin.
Thompson spent the rest of the event enumerating his most recent accomplishments, including being part of the new NAFTA trade deal negotiations, having been appointed to the post by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
He also described his ongoing efforts to craft and get passed “common sense gun control legislation.”
“After the Sandy Hook tragedy … it became clear that it’s not enough to be pro-Second Amendment” and that “you can be pro-gun-violence-prevention and still be pro-Second Amendment.” A new bill that expands background checks sits on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk – along with many others – awaiting action in the Senate, he said.
Though hundreds of bills languish unaddressed, hundreds have moved forward, Thompson said. More than 400 bills passed in the House this session, 275 of which were bi-partisan, he said. They include bills to lower prescription drug costs, addresses the so-called “dreamers” and immigration reform, pay equity, background checks, and climate change. Others would strengthen the Affordable Care Act to ensure accessibility to healthcare by people with pre-existing conditions, which, Thompson pointed out, likely includes nearly everyone who reaches his age.
In 2019, Thompson said eight of his bills were signed into law, his office resolved 781 constituent cases and recovered more than $2 million for constituents. His office also responded to more than 77,000 pieces of mail and gave 640 Capitol and White House tours.
He outlined President Trump’s budget, which he said includes $756 billion in cuts to Medicare and $24 billion in cuts to Social Security (as opposed to the expansion, stabilizing through 2100, and increases to these programs that Thompson favors).
Thompson also outlined the disaster resources he secured for his District, including leading a bipartisan state delegation effort to enact $89 million in disaster supplemental help for communities impacted by the 2017 fires, and securing a significantly more favorable federal/state cost-share arrangement (90/10), than the typical 75/25, among other things.
In response to an audience member’s question about the possibility of Trump refusing to leave office when his time is up, Thompson said he’s not worried.
“We heard the same kind of concerns with President Obama,” he said “We’re a nation of laws. It’s not going to happen.”
After the event, Thompson said the main thing he hoped attendees took away from it is that he is “accessible.”
“I want people to know they can talk to their Congressman,” he said. “I always look for opportunities to expand that access. I want them to know I’m available to help them with their issues.”
Thompson said his priorities for 2020 include: continuing to recover federal dollar and resource to help with fire recovery, ensure Public Safety Power Shutoffs aren’t our new normal, pass the Green Act to tackle climate change using the tax code, pass legislation to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, expand access to quality, affordable health care, pass H.R. 8 requiring background checks for firearm transfers and pass comprehensive immigration reform.